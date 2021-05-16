Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,473 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.