Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 215,143 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

