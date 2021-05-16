Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

ALL stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

