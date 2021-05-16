DACSEE (DACS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00

DACSEE (CURRENCY:DACS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. DACSEE has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $8.00 worth of DACSEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DACSEE has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DACSEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

DACSEE Coin Profile

DACSEE (CRYPTO:DACS) is a coin. DACSEE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,968,384 coins. DACSEE’s official website is dacsee.io/# . DACSEE’s official Twitter account is @DACSEEOFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacsee, a social ride-hailing platform where users as a passenger can now customize their riding experience. From Dacsee variety of Joy Driver communities, users can choose for the one that best suits your interest or liking. “

DACSEE Coin Trading

