D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

