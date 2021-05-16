D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

