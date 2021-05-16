D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

