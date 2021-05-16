D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.