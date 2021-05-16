D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 16,815 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

