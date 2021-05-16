CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 460,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

