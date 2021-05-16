CWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

