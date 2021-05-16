CWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,124 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,331,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

