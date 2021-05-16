CWM Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.94 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.