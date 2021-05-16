CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

