Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

