Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

