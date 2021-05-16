Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in ServiceNow by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

