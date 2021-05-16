Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

