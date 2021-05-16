CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

