Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Reaches $7.22 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Cube has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $180.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

