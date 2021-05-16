CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $45.66 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.