CSFB Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$20.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.48.

TSE IPL opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

