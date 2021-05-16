Crowns Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.94 or 0.00038310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01121933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00114208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,165,049 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

