Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Crown Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CWLDF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

