Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0782

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $17.47 million and $282,844.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00021659 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.