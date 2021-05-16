Craig Hallum Raises Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $31.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

