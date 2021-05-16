CPChain Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $420,399.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00715306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $899.66 or 0.01901065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.