Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) by 400.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLII. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of CLII opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

