Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

