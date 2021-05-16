Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $368,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

