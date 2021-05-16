Cowa LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $516.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average of $498.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
