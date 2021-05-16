Cowa LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cowa LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

