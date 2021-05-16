Cowa LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 158,169 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14.

