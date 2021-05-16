Cowa LLC Buys 3,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

