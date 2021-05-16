Cowa LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 240.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

