Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $989,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

