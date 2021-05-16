CoTrader (COT) Price Down 32.8% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $17,841.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

