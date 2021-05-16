Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

