Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

KOR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 99,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

