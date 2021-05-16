Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $7.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

