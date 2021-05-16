Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. 751,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.