Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:CNR opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

