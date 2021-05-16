Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

