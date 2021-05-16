Convergence Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.12 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $50.41 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00088901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01104405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,256,942 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

