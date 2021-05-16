Contrasting CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal 1.49% 8.13% 0.42% Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Showa Denko Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Showa Denko Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $829.16 million 0.53 $32.70 million N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Showa Denko Materials has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Summary

Showa Denko Materials beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT-Correios de Portugal SA provides postal and financial services. It offers banking services; services related to the distribution of advertising mails; courier services, urgent mail services and merchandise; and written communication management and electronic management of documents. CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

