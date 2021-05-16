Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.