Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.