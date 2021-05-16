ContentBox Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00295005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001580 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

