Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

