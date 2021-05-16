Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on June 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

